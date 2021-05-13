The Standard unveils upcoming properties at Arabian Travel Market 2021

Previewing at this year’s for the first time will be Standard Hotels upcoming and recent openings. Showing at the Market will be The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and The Standard, Hua Hin. The Standard hotels are known for their taste-making clientele, their pioneering design, and their unrelenting un-standard-ness.

Standard Hotels, a collection of landmark properties that have redefined hospitality, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Arabian Travel Market for the first time. The Standard will share previews of the brand’s upcoming and recent openings, including The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and The Standard, Hua Hin.

“After the recent openings of our stunning London and Maldives properties in 2019, we are excited to open two hotels in Thailand this year,” said Amar Lalvani, Chief Executive Officer of Standard International. “As with our other properties, both hotels will immerse themselves in their communities and showcase the best of each, from Bangkok’s urban vibrancy to Hua Hin’s chill beachside.”

December 2021 will mark the opening of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, the brand’s flagship property in Asia. The property will feature 155 rooms in the 78-story King Power Mahanakhon tower, a futuristic skyscraper overlooking the capital city. The property will also feature the renowned Standard Grill and country’s first Mott 32, the groundbreaking Cantonese restaurant with locations in Hong Kong and Las Vegas. Designed by The Standard’s award-winning in-house design team in collaboration with Hayon Studio, the property’s interior will celebrate both the glamour and fun The Standard is known for.