Skål International Thailand launches destination marketing despite COVID surge

Skål International Thailand has launched a series of Destination Marketing Websites with a strong focus on promoting its business as part of its membership benefits.

Skål Thailand has launched a destination marketing campaign with a focus to rediscover the country. Using inspiring imagery of the beauty and culture of Thailand, websites lure the traveler into a virtual world where travel dreams may flourish. Currently, Thailand is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“In a bid to encourage the return of tourists and visitors to Thailand (once the borders are completely reopened and it is safe to do so), we are committed to support our members with this marketing initiative.

“#rediscoverthailand is focusing on inspirational imagery of Thailand’s natural beauty as well as its sophisticated city life and rich cultural history,” said Skål International Thailand President Wolfgang Grimm.

The original idea, #rediscoversamui, was first launched by the Skål Club of Koh Samui. Due to its success, Skål International Thailand is now expanding it to all regions with a Skål Club. Skål members now have their business featured on the #rediscoverthailand destination portal 100% FREE of commission and charges with all referrals being directed to their websites.

#rediscoverthailand – www.rediscoverthailand.com

#rediscoverbangkok – www.rediscoverbangkok.com

#rediscoverchiangmai – www.rediscoverchiangmai.com

#rediscoverhuahin – www.rediscoverhuahin.com

#rediscoverkrabi – www.rediscoverkrabi.com

#rediscoverphuket – www.rediscoverphuket.com

#rediscoversamui – www.rediscoversamui.com

Skål International is an association of Travel and Tourism professionals that encourages and creates a network of contacts around the world. It is the only international body uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

The more than 12,714 members of Skål International includes Travel and Tourism industry managers and executives who meet at the local, national, regional, and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 335 Skål Clubs along 100 countries.

The basic unit of Skål International is the Club, such as Skål International Thailand which acts as the liaison for Skål International in Skål activities within the Club’s geographical boundaries.

On the COVID front, the total number of cases in Thailand has spiraled upwards from below 7,000 at the end of last year to more than 88,000. This surge is being fueled by the emergence of a third wave that began at a Bangkok nightclub in March. Since the beginning of the third wave, Thai authorities discovered more than 36,000 infections throughout April and more than 21,000 infections in the first 11 days of May alone.

