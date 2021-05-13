Auto Draft

Brand USA plans for International Travel to the United States

28 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
US travel community praises reauthorization of Brand USA
Brand USA
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Brand USA today invited to a webinar to give a State of International Travel and Tourism.
Listen to tourism leaders like Isabell Hill to share the new normal in relaunching American Travel

  1. Brand USA webinar focus on reassuring that it’s safe to travel to the United States
  2. Tourism Destinations across the United States are reopening for tourism
  3. Americans are expecting to take more trips by airplane in the next six months compared to their intentions during the past year

The original discussion is on this podcast :

This is an unedited computer transcript of todays discussion and may have numerous mistakes, but should be able to give readers an overview. Go to the next page to read the transcript of today’s discussion

