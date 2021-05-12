Auto Draft

Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines launch scheduled Kazakhstan flights

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

two Turkish airlines are launching scheduled air service to Kazakhstan.

  • Turkish Airlines is to run new flights en route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkesta
  • Pegasus Airlines will resume regular flights between Shymkent and Istanbul
  • Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft to be used on Kazakhstan routes

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development announced that two Turkish airlines are launching scheduled air service to Kazakhstan.

Turkish Airlines is to run new flights en route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan starting from May 22, 2021. Initially, the flights will be run once a week using Airbus А321neo aircraft.

Pegasus Airlines will resume regular flights between Shymkent and Istanbul running once a week using Boeing 737 aircraft on May 23, 2021.

Turkish Airlines is the national flag carrier airline of Turkey. It operates scheduled services to 315 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by number of passenger destinations.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.

