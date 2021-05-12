Auto Draft

Will India cause Vistara airline service glitch to Tokyo?

59 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

Even as there may be general gloom on the aviation and tourism front, rays of hope are coming now and again, which are very welcome for India and Japan travel.

  1. Vistara airline will launch flights between Delhi and Tokyo starting June 16 of this year.
  2.  The once-a-week service will operate from Haneda airport in Tokyo flying to New Delhi.
  3. The possible glitch, however, is that the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in India continues to break records.

One such development is that Vistara airline, the joint venture of Taj Group and Singapore Airlines (Tata SIA Airlines Limited), is set to start air services from June 16 between Delhi and Tokyo.

Vistara is an Indian full-service airline based in Gurgaon with its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, commenced operations on January 9, 2015 with its inaugural flight between Delhi and Mumbai. Its name was taken from the Sanskrit word vistara meaning “limitless expanse.”

The once-a-week service will operate from Haneda airport in Tokyo flying to New Delhi directly under the travel bubble agreement that India has with Japan.

India and Japan have always had a healthy business and strong tourist traffic, and the new service will be welcomed even as normal services may take time to take off.

