Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Princess Cruises cancels select Mexico, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Princess Cruises cancels select Mexico, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises
Princess Cruises cancels select Mexico, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Princess Cruises is working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Princess Cruises cancels California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 202
  • Princess Cruises cancels Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021
  • Princess Cruises cancels remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

While Princess Cruises continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalize its additional plans for return to cruising and due to ongoing international travel restrictions, the company is cancelling the following cruise vacations:

  • California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021
  • Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021
  • Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

Princess continues its discussion with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising.”

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.  

Requests must be received through this online form by June 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.  

You may also like