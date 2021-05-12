Auto Draft

Top US travel leaders urge White House to reopen international travel

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Efforts toward reopening should start by pursuing a “public health corridor” between the US and the UK, given its importance as a travel market and its similar pace of vaccinations and declining infection rates.

  • Travel leaders warn of dire economic consequences if US borders remain shut
  • The letter urges the establishment of a public-private taskforce by the end of May
  • The US must be a global leader in restarting international travel

Leaders of 23 global travel companies sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday urging greater progress toward reopening international travel—as is successfully happening elsewhere in the world—and warning of dire economic consequences if U.S. borders remain shut.

The letter notes that current science, the success of the U.S. vaccine rollout, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s own guidance allows for steps toward a safe resumption of international visitation.

“While U.S. borders remain closed to much of the world, the remarkable scientific advancements to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the tremendous vaccine deployment achieved by your administration have allowed the safe resumption of many activities,” the letter reads. “For all its economic and cultural contributions, international travel should be among them and it will hasten the economic recovery we all desire.”

The letter urges the establishment of a public-private taskforce by the end of May to develop a risk-based, data-driven roadmap for safely reopening international travel to the U.S.

The letter further states that efforts toward reopening should start by pursuing a “public health corridor” between the U.S. and the United Kingdom (U.K.), given its importance as a travel market and its similar pace of vaccinations and declining infection rates. On Friday, the U.K. categorized the U.S. in the “amber” middle tier of its new “traffic light” system for international travel.

