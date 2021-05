Air Canada announces new Hawaii flights from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver

New nonstop Montreal-Honolulu service starts December 12, 2021

New nonstop Toronto-Maui service starts December 18, 2021

Calgary new nonstop Honolulu service and resumption of Maui service begin December 18, 2021

Air Canada will launch more non-stop options from¬†Canada¬†to¬†Hawaii¬†this winter, including the first¬†Montreal-Honolulu¬†and¬†Toronto-Maui¬†services. These new flights complement the airline’s long-standing services from¬†Calgary¬†and¬†Vancouver¬†to the Hawaiian Islands and will enable convenient connections across¬†Canada¬†as well as from Europe.¬†

“We are seeing strong demand in the sun markets this winter with people in¬†Canada¬†and around the world looking ahead to holiday travel. As we finalize our schedule to position Air Canada‘s leadership in leisure travel this winter, we have added new non-stop flights to¬†Hawaii¬†from¬†Montreal¬†and¬†Toronto¬†in addition to our flights from¬†Calgary¬†and¬†Vancouver, making it more convenient than ever for Canadians across the country to experience the Hawaiian Islands. From¬†Europe, customers will be able to easily connect to our¬†Hawaii¬†flights from our¬†Montreal¬†and¬†Toronto¬†gateways. We know people will be excited to travel this winter, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard,” said¬†Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“We are very happy that Air Canada is launching additional options to fly to Hawaii. We are looking forward to welcoming back our Canadian friends. We would like to say a big mahalo to our trusted partner Air Canada for the continuous support in sharing the aloha spirit and always embracing the Hawaiian value of mńĀlama,” said¬†Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawaii Tourism Canada.

Air¬†Canada‘s¬†new¬†Hawaii¬†flights from¬†Montreal¬†and¬†Toronto¬†feature a choice of three cabins of service, including the airline’s premium travel experiences and Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat Executive Pods.¬† Seats are available for sale now for next winter.¬† Air Canada’s new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

Montreal to Honolulu Schedule:

Connects to/from Brussels, Frankfurt, intra-Quebec and Atlantic Canada