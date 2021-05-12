Auto Draft

Airbus resumes work on modernized A320 final assembly line in Toulouse

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

New Airbus facility will provide A321 industrial capability to support market recovery and demand.

  • Initial plans to introduce A321 production capabilities in Toulouse were put on hold at the outset of COVID-19 crisis
  • New final assemble line will replace one of the original Toulouse A320 FALs
  • Hamburg and Mobile (Alabama) are currently the only Airbus production sites configured to assemble A321s

Airbus has resumed work on the modernization of its A320 Family industrial capabilities in Toulouse. This will provide Airbus with increased flexibility throughout its global industrial production system to respond to market recovery and future demand.

The modernized, digitally-enabled A320/A321 final assembly line (FAL) will replace one of the original Toulouse A320 FALs. It will be installed in the former A380 Lagardère facility and should be operational by end 2022. Initial plans to introduce A321 production capabilities in Toulouse were put on hold at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, following the decision to reduce commercial aircraft production by around 40%. Now, with market recovery in sight and a potential return to pre-COVID production rates for single-aisle aircraft between 2023 and 2025, Airbus is resuming its activities for the project.

Hamburg and Mobile (Alabama) are currently the only Airbus production sites configured to assemble A321s. The modernized A320 Family FAL in Toulouse will help improve the working conditions, the overall industrial flow as well as the quality and competitiveness by adding a new-generation assembly line to the Airbus single-aisle production system. This higher level of A321 production flexibility will also support entry-into-service of the A321XLR from Hamburg starting in 2023.

The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling commercial aircraft, with over 15,500 aircraft sold to more than 320 customers, and over 5,650 in the backlog.

