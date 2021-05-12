Auto Draft

Vaccinated? Visit Germany without test and quarantine, but not Americans and many others

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Germany_SMALL
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

You are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19? Get ready to visit Germany again as of tomorrow. Relaxed health requirements to enter the Federal Republic of Germany are expected to be implemented by Thursday, May 13, 2021

  1. Germany is reopening the country for vaccinated or COVID-19 recovered visitors
  2. Quarantine requirements or COVID-19 tests will no longer be necessary for this group of visitors to Germany.
  3. This regulation applies to many, but not all countries such as the United States for example.

The European Union is the first major block of countries to establish a uniformed system to respond to travel regulations during the COVID-19 pendemic.

A new EU digital vaccination pass may very well become a global standard.

