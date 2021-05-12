Vaccinated? Visit Germany without test and quarantine, but not Americans and many others

- Germany is reopening the country for vaccinated or COVID-19 recovered visitors
- Quarantine requirements or COVID-19 tests will no longer be necessary for this group of visitors to Germany.
- This regulation applies to many, but not all countries such as the United States for example.
The European Union is the first major block of countries to establish a uniformed system to respond to travel regulations during the COVID-19 pendemic.
A new EU digital vaccination pass may very well become a global standard.