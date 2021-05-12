Auto Draft

Vaccinated? Visit Germany again as of tomorrow

4 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Germany_SMALL
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

You are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19? Get ready to visit Germany again as of tomorrow. Relaxed health requirements to enter the Federal Republic of Germany are expected to be implemented by Thursday, May 13, 2021

  1. Germany is reopening the country for vaccinated or COVID-19 recovered visitors
  2. Quarantine requirements or COVID-19 tests will no longer be necessary for this group of visitors to Germany
  3. This regulation applies for many, but not all countries

According to information received by a spokesperson for Lufthansa German Airlines, the significant changes will be announced at 11.00 am German time in a press conference attended by the Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn today

According to the information leaked to eTurboNews anyone who is fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 before will be able to travel to Germany without fearing the otherwise mandatory quarantine.

Also a COVID-19 test will no longer be necessary when entering the Federal Republic of Germany as of tomorrow.

This newly expected regulation will be in effect for most countries, including the United States or Canada, Australia, but not from India, South Africa and among some other countries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated,

