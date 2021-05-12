TLV airport closed: Palestine rocket attacks vs Israel phosphorus bombs?

The war between Israel and Palestine is escalating and becomes more dangerous. Reports are coming in all night. Israel is now bombing Gaza. Multiple houses and buildings targeted, while people are escaping to shelters in Tel Aviv and other cities.

All commercial flights from and to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport have been canceled. Hamas has fired scores of rockets toward Israel, hitting Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas in retaliation for Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip; Israel fires back even harder. The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday on the escalation between Israel and the Palestinians, in its second such session in three days, according to diplomatic sources Tuesday.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as well as in the towns of Holon and Givatayim.

The official State of Israel twitter account posted: Sending a big hug to all of the Israelis running to bomb shelters right now. We are with you and will continue to protect all of our citizens.