Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

TLV airport closed: Palestine rocket attacks vs Israel phosphorus bombs?

45 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
TLV closed: Palestine Rocket attack vs Israel Phosphorus Bombs
tlv1
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The war between Israel and Palestine is escalating and becomes more dangerous. Reports are coming in all night. Israel is now bombing Gaza. Multiple houses and buildings targeted, while people are escaping to shelters in Tel Aviv and other cities.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. All commercial flights from and to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport have been canceled.
  2. Hamas has fired scores of rockets toward Israel, hitting Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas in retaliation for Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip; Israel fires back even harder.
  3. The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday on the escalation between Israel and the Palestinians, in its second such session in three days, according to diplomatic sources Tuesday.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as well as in the towns of Holon and Givatayim.

The official State of Israel twitter account posted: Sending a big hug to all of the Israelis running to bomb shelters right now. We are with you and will continue to protect all of our citizens.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like