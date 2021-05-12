Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Civil War developing in Israel? Tel Aviv Airport remains closed

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
TLV closed: Palestine Rocket attack vs Israel Phosphorus Bombs
tlv1
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Israels conflict with Palestine’s Hamas is escalating in a civil war. Flights to Tel Aviv are being suspended and people are running to shelters on both sides of the conflict.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. All commercial flights from and to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport have been canceled and suspended. Incoming flights diverted to Cyprus or Greece.
  2. As of 6 a.m, some 180 launches of rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory have been identified, the Israel Defense Forces reported. Forty of the launches fell inside Gaza, however. At least 1,300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday evening.
  3. The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday on the escalation between Israel and the Palestinians, in its second such session in three days, according to diplomatic sources Tuesday.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as well as in the towns of Holon and Givatayim.

The official State of Israel twitter account posted: Sending a big hug to all of the Israelis running to bomb shelters right now. We are with you and will continue to protect all of our citizens.

United Airlines, Delta and American Airlines, and other international airlines have all temporarily suspended flights to Israel after Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport came under sustained rocket attack on Tuesday evening.

Hamas claimed responsibility for firing hundreds of rockets from inside Gaza towards Tel Aviv in what is seen as a major escalation in the latest conflict between the two sides.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like