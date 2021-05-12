Civil War developing in Israel? Tel Aviv Airport remains closed

Israels conflict with Palestine’s Hamas is escalating in a civil war. Flights to Tel Aviv are being suspended and people are running to shelters on both sides of the conflict.

All commercial flights from and to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport have been canceled and suspended. Incoming flights diverted to Cyprus or Greece. As of 6 a.m, some 180 launches of rockets from Gaza toward Israeli territory have been identified, the Israel Defense Forces reported. Forty of the launches fell inside Gaza, however. At least 1,300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday evening. The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday on the escalation between Israel and the Palestinians, in its second such session in three days, according to diplomatic sources Tuesday.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as well as in the towns of Holon and Givatayim.

The official State of Israel twitter account posted: Sending a big hug to all of the Israelis running to bomb shelters right now. We are with you and will continue to protect all of our citizens.

United Airlines, Delta and American Airlines, and other international airlines have all temporarily suspended flights to Israel after Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport came under sustained rocket attack on Tuesday evening.

Hamas claimed responsibility for firing hundreds of rockets from inside Gaza towards Tel Aviv in what is seen as a major escalation in the latest conflict between the two sides.