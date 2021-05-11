Auto Draft

Community as a catalyst for change part of new IMEX BuzzHub

8 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Hugh Forrest - Chief Programming Officer at SXSW – part of IMEX BuzzHub - Photo by Dylan O’Connor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The new virtual platform IMEX BuzzHub launches with IMEX Buzz Day tomorrow, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

  1. Part of the new BuzzHub includes SXSW, Wikimedia, Swapcard, and LinkedIn on its panel of world-class experts.
  2. Lessons in building community from the world’s largest professional network is another Buzz Day session.
  3. Buzz Day is the first event to take place on the new IMEX BuzzHub and is free.

Events are not enough anymore. Why is everyone betting on communities? This is the question at the heart of a panel session on Buzz Day, taking place tomorrow as part of the new IMEX BuzzHub.

The new IMEX BuzzHub is a new virtual experience combining learning, human connections, and business regeneration, all designed to bring event professionals together in advance of IMEX America this November.

Julius Solaris, Head of Engagement & Marketing at Swapcard, leads a panel of world-class experts as they discuss the next iteration of the event industry: communities. Mehrdad Pourzaki, Senior Movement Communications Specialist at Wikimedia; CEO of Amplified Growth and host of the Association Chat podcast, Kiki L’Italien; Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer at SXSW, and Miguel Neves, Editor in Chief of EventMB, will discuss adopting a community-first approach.

