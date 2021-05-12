Kazakhstan to check airline passenger COVID-19 status before allowing airport entry

Ashyq program aims at ensuring safety of air passengers by not allowing those with “red” and “yellow” statuses to enter the airport.

Nur-Sultan Airport launches new program that allows to identify passenger COVID-19 ‘status’

Airline passengers will have their QR codes scanned to identify their COVID-19 status

Passenger’s COVID-19 status can also be checked via an identification number or passport

Kazakhstan’s main airport in the capital city of Nur-Sultan launches new program that allows to identify COVID-19 ‘status’ of passengers prior to allowing them to enter the airport premises. Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee The program named Ashyq will commence on May 12, 2021, the country’s Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee announced today.

Airline passengers will have their QR codes scanned to identify their COVID-19 status based on the data from the Single integration site of PCR tests and the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Control Center before entering the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

The “green” status is given to people who have a PCR test with a negative result passed within 72 hours. People with the “blue” status are without a PCR tests and not contacts. They are allowed to move freely, except for the places where a PCR tests is a must. People with the “yellow” status are allowed to visit groceries and pharmacies near their homes, but not permitted to visit other public sites. People with the «red» status have their PCR tests with a positive result. They are obliged to observe a strict home quarantine regime.

The Ashyq program aims at ensuring safety of air passengers by not allowing those with “red” and “yellow” statuses to enter the airport. Passenger’s COVID-19 status can also be checked via an identification number or passport.