Disneyland, Anaheim, Orange County poised for yellow tier next week

As of today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Orange County and other counties in California are set to move into the yellow tier level. This is great news for Anaheim, a city in Orange County that is home to Disneyland.

Orange County’s rate of new cases has dropped to 1.8 per day per 100,000, putting it on the precipice to attain the yellow tier level. Other counties who have already moved into the yellow tier are San Francisco, San Mateo, Sierra, Mendocino, Alpine, Lassen, Trinity, and Mono. Reaching the yellow tier level allows expanded capacity at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks, sports venues, and museums.

Orange County, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Tuolumne, and Amador are currently at the orange tier level, and all of them are poised to move into the yellow tier next week if their coronavirus numbers remain constant or continue to decline.

All these tier changes bring 9 of the California’s 58 counties into the yellow tier. No counties moved backward, beckoning sunnier days for the Golden State. Those 9 counties account for around 30 percent of California’s population or about 12 million people.