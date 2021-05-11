Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Escape to Nevis

28 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Escape to Nevis
Escape to Nevis
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

A video series is launching today that showcases local Nevisians who are the heart and soul of the island.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Mother Nature has blessed Nevis with pristine beaches, verdant foliage and panoramic vistas, but more importantly, it is the people of Nevis that bring visitors back.
  2. The video series will introduce and highlight individuals who are making a positive contribution to Nevis.
  3. “Escape to Nevis” will depict the entire destination, as each show will be filmed at a stunning location on the island.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is showcasing the people and the culture of the island through a fascinating new video series titled “Escape to Nevis”. The series launches on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and will be distributed on all the NTA’s social media platforms and broadcast on local television stations.  Mother Nature has blessed Nevis with pristine beaches, verdant foliage and panoramic vistas.  But more importantly, it is the people of Nevis, the beating heart and soul of the island, who leave an indelible impression on visitors, that brings them back to the island year after year. 

The host of the series is Jadine Yarde, CEO of the NTA, and her guests are local personalities who have all made important contributions to the thriving arts, culture and lifestyle of Nevis.  The first two shows focus on Wellness and were filmed in the lush gardens of the historic Hermitage Inn.  The featured guests are noted Herbalist Sevil Hanley, and Myra Jones Romain, founder of the Edith Irby Jones Wellness Centre.  Mr. Hanley displays a variety of local herbs and describes their applications in treating ailments and body maintenance; his philosophy is “The Fountain of Youth is within us; it is our immune system”. In a lively discussion with Ms. Jones Romain, she shares the center’s holistic approach to both mental and physical wellness, and how wellness practices are an integral part of the Nevisian lifestyle.

According to Jadine Yarde, “The intent of the series is to introduce and highlight individuals who are making a positive contribution to Nevis, and who are willing to share their unique experiences with us.  On a broader level, through their stories we wish to create a personal connection with our potential visitors, one that will spark both interest and consideration for our island.”  Future segments will focus on food, romance, culture, the arts, and the variety of experiences and products that Nevis has to offer visitors.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like