Indians doctors: Covering yourself in cow feces will NOT save you from COVID-19

For Hindus, the cow is a sacred animal

Today, India’s seven-day average case count for coronavirus reached a record high of 390,995 as the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed the Indian variant of COVID-19 a “concern.”

With hospitals and other medical facilities already at a breaking point, and oxygen supplies being rationed, India’s doctors have reiterated their warning against alternative ‘treatments’ and ‘preventative measures’ which have become popular across the country.

Indian Medical Association’s chief has warned Indian citizens against the practice of covering themselves in cow manure as a remedy for coronavirus, as the nation’s seven-day case rate soars.

The practice of applying a cow feces and urine mixture to one’s skin and waiting for it to dry, before washing it off with milk or buttermilk, is particularly concerning to doctors.

“There is no concrete scientific evidence that cow dung or urine work to boost immunity against COVID-19, it is based entirely on belief,” Dr JA Jayalal, national president at the Indian Medical Association, said today.

“There are also health risks involved in smearing or consuming these products – other diseases can spread from the animal to humans,” he added.

Those involved in the ritual either hug or honor the cows while the pack is drying, and even practice yoga in their presence to boost energy levels.