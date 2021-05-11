Pobeda Airlines begins full-scale flight program from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport

Pobeda Airlines began operating flights from Sheremetyevo as part of the Aeroflot Group’s strategy to optimize the Group’s route network and fleet, taking into account the high demand for low-cost travel.

Russian low-cost airline Pobeda Airlines, a member of the Aeroflot Group, has begun operating a full-scale flight program Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Pobeda Airlines began operating flights from Sheremetyevo as part of the Aeroflot Group’s strategy to optimize the Group’s route network and fleet, taking into account the high demand for low-cost travel.

The modern infrastructure, production resources and qualified personnel of Sheremetyevo Airport make it possible to provide efficient ground handling of the airline’s turnaround flights within 25 minutes. The handling operator of Sheremetyevo Airport, Sheremetyevo Handling LLC, in cooperation with the airport’s divisions and other companies of the Group, provides services for passengers and aircraft in the shortest possible time to ensure return flights. The technologies for servicing aircraft and passengers provide for the accelerated or parallel execution of a number of operations, taking into account all safety measures.

“The full-scale program of flights of Pobeda Airline from Sheremetyevo is another step in the development of our base partner – Aeroflot Group,” said Mikhail Vasilenko, Director General of JSC SIA, “and we are delighted to welcome one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe. The arrival of the low-cost airline will ensure the expansion of the airport’s route network and provide our passengers with new opportunities in terms of airfares.”

The Director General of Pobeda, Andrei Kalmykov, said, “Launching flights from our second Moscow airport makes Pobeda even more convenient and affordable for our clients. Now they can choose not just fares, destinations and departure dates, but even the airport in Moscow. We are seeing over 90% of capacity already on our first flights, which is typical for Pobeda.”

The airline is serviced in Terminal D. Pobeda passengers are offered a wide range of services and opportunities while waiting for their flight. Travelers with children can visit the comfortable mother-and-child room, and passengers with disabilities have access to the modern Saturn Lounge in the terminal. Passengers will also appreciate the high level of services in the Sleep Lounge, a sleep and relaxation room located in the public area of Terminal D. The comfortable Sochi business lounge is available to business-class travelers and features an exquisite and spectacular interior design.