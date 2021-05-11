Sinopharm COVID Vaccine? People in Seychelles are worried, and so is WHO

Seychelles means beautiful beaches and resorts, it means green and not crowded and safe. Seychelles is the most vaccinated country in the world, but COVID-19 infections went up. The reason may come from China with the Sinopharm vaccine..

Tourism remains safe in Seychelles, but the ordinary citizen in Seychelles is worried – and he has a good reason. Top Chinese officials admitted a month ago that Sinopharm had a low effective rate. Sinopharm is the COVID-19 vaccine developed in the People’s Republic of China and given to the majority of Seychelles making the island nation the most vaccinated country in the world

China has been exporting its Sinopharm vaccine. Two countries that rely on tourism had the majority of their people vaccinated with Sinopharm: The Maldives and Seychelles.

Today the Republic of Seychelles registered 314 new cases in the country of less than 100,000 people. 5,658 out of the total 8,172 Coronavirus Cases since the pandemic broke out recovered. 28 people died.

Seychelles had vaccinated 62.2% of its people, more than any country in the world. More than 37% received two shots.

Even though cases were mild for the most part, but yesterday a lady in Seychelles died after receiving two shots of the Chinese Vaccine

Besides the Chinese vaccine, the Indian vaccine had been administrated in the Indian Ocean island country.

It’s therefore alarmingto to many people in Seychelles that active COVID-19 cases doubled last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) responded like a bureaucratic institution would respond, saying the vaccine failure couldn’t be determined without a detailed assessment.

WHO is in direct contact with Seychelles authorities.

Seychelles Tourism Board CEO Sherin Francis told eTurboNews:

“After months of struggling to restart our tourism industry, Seychelles is committed to ensuring that all our guests spend a memorable time on our islands and leave happy at the end of their stay. It would be counterproductive to do otherwise,” she said.