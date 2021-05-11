Korea special delivery lands in India

Countries are stepping up and lending a hand to India which continues to be so hard hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Arriving over several days, India will receive hundreds of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and negative pressure isolation stretchers. The first shipment arrived yesterday representing around 20 percent of the total supplies being given. As of today, there have been 22,662,575 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reported in India.

Consignments of direly-needed medical supplies from South Korea containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators, and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers are arriving at IGI Airport in New Delhi, India, which begin on May 9 and will continue through to May 12, 2021.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has extended its helping hand to the people of India to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country by way of providing urgent medical supplies. The shipments will arrive on 2 flights with the first flight just arriving yesterday at 1630 hours and will be donated to the Indian Red Cross Society.

The Republic of Korea stands shoulder to shoulder with India in this hour of crisis during this horrific global pandemic. These 1st and 2nd consignments of medical items account for around 20 percent of the whole support plan. Korea will send more medical supplies as soon as it secures the supplies and flight schedule.

As of today, there have been 22,662,575 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reported in India. The Ministry of Health reported that since Sunday morning, as many as 3,754 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the country bringing the total death toll to nearly a quarter of million – 246,116.

There are still 3,745,237 active cases in the country, with an increase of 8,589 active cases through Sunday. A total of 18,671,222 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

On receiving the urgent medical supplies, H.E. Shin Bongkil, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, said: “I hope this supply will be helpful to ease the COVID-19 emergency situation in India. The Korean government will continue to work closely with the Indian Government in responding to the unfolding challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

