Why you no longer need an I-94 to travel to the US

Foreign visitors to the US arriving via air or sea no longer need to complete paper Customs and Border Protection Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record or Form I-94W Nonimmigrant Visa Waiver Arrival/Departure Record

Data on I-94 program for US travel is readily available at anyone’s fingertips. Travelers’ arrival/departure information is collected automatically from electronic travel records by US Customs and Border Protection. Are there instances when an I-94 form is needed?

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) now gathers travelers’ arrival/departure information automatically from their electronic travel records. In addition, the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTO) of the International Trade Administration (ITA) collects, analyzes, and disseminates overseas visitor arrivals statistics (I-94 Program) for the US Travel and Tourism Statistical System.

Today, ITA National Travel and Tourism Office announced 2 new data visualization tools called the I-94 Visitor Arrivals Monitors, one based on country of residence (COR) and one based on country of citizenship (COC).

NTTO now displays data summaries and graphic visualizations on total overseas visits to the United States as well as visits by major world regions.

Anyone can view this information by clicking here.

The datasets will report the most recent available data for international visitation (overseas, Canada, and Mexico). The comprehensive I-94 Excel workbooks currently provided to the public on this site will also remain available.

When might you need an I-94?