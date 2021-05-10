Auto Draft

Red tourism becomes top choice for many Chinese this year

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

“Red tourism” stands out amid the robust recovery of China’s domestic tourism sector.

  • Red tourism refers to visiting historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy
  • This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China
  • During the May Day holiday, online searches for “red tourism” surged about sevenfold

According to a report recently released by online travel booking platform Ctrip and Xinhua Finance, “red tourism” stands out amid the robust recovery of the domestic tourism market following the effective containment of the COVID-19 epidemic in China.

Red tourism, which refers to visiting historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy, has become the top choice of many Chinese tourists this year.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the just-concluded May Day holiday, online searches for “red tourism” surged about sevenfold from last month and red tourism orders placed on Ctrip rose 375 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

A recent report on red tourism during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday in early April and the May Day holiday indicated a general trend of an increasing number of younger individuals among the tourists.

Over 89 percent of the tourists visiting revolutionary sites were aged under 40, with those born in the 1990s and 2000s accounting for more than 40 percent of the total, while those born in the 1980s accounted for over 30 percent.

Before the visitors were mostly elderly people and from the locality, but that picture has gradually shifted to include different age groups, many from different regions.

The rising popularity of red tourism among young people may be partly attributed to the promotion of more creative tourist products, many of which employ new technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

