Travel technology: Big at Arabian Travel Market

31 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In partnership with Amadeus, Travel Forward Theatre welcomes Google, Skyscanner, Travelport, Hilton Hotel, Expedia Group and more to ATM in Dubai.

  1. An in-person line-up of big travel brands will be presenting in a few days at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.
  2. This 4-day events kicks off with: The Application of Technology to Adapt to the New Reality.
  3. Hotels will also represented across the event as hospitality panel talking about how data and technology can support personalized trips.

Travel Forward, the leading global event for travel technology, has revealed an impressive line-up of big name brands to present live on stage as a part of sister event Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

This year’s ATM is a hybrid event. Travel Forward is part of the in-person event taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16-19 May 2021, co-located with ATM Dubai.

ATM Virtual will take place from 24-26 May and all sessions from the in-person event will be available to view during the virtual event.

In collaboration with the travel tech powerhouse Amadeus, Travel Forward Theatre will welcome Amadeus’s senior vice president of retail for Middle East and Africa, Jamel Chandoul, who will discuss how collaboration can help to rebuild the travel industry using technology to offer travelers a smoother and safer travel experience.

The session looks at travellers’ top concerns including health apps. It takes place on Monday 17 May from 13:30 – 14:30.

