Empress by Boon set for June Opening

Empress by Boon, the expansive Cantonese culinary destination spearheaded by Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon, is set to open on Friday, June 18, 2021, following delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Located at 838 Grant Avenue in the space formerly occupied by the landmark Empress of China restaurant, which served the San Francisco community with an elegant dining experience for nearly half a century, the exciting new restaurant will open with the goal of once again providing a place to gather and celebrate with family and friends. Chef Ho’s vision is to continue the special location’s dining legacy with modern, elevated, yet approachable cuisine in an elegant, reimaged dining atmosphere.

“I want to provide a positive contribution for the people of this great city that I love so dearly, and those who visit San Francisco for work or leisure,” said Chef Ho. “Cooking for people brings me the most joy in life and I’ve missed it dearly this past year. I can’t wait to share my vision and to bring new joy and excitement to Chinatown and the Empress.”

Before launching a curated a la carte menu, Chef Ho will present a prix fixe menu that features modern Cantonese dishes prepared with fresh and local ingredients from the restaurant’s own organic farm in Gilroy, California as well as an extensive wine list and cocktail and tea service.

Chef Ho has assembled a core executive team of experienced professionals, including general manager James Minch; pastry chef Rory MacDonald, formerly of Dessert Bar, Gordon Ramsey and Hakkasan; Haley Moore, CEO and founder of Acquire, who will oversee the wine program; Emily Parian as bar manager and crafter par excellence of unique, alluring cocktails; and private events manager Elissa Ma. Macdonald will offer a curated dessert menu that will complement and enhance Chef Ho’s modern Cantonese menu.