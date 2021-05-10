Allegiant announces new Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel

Goldberg specializes in corporate finance and securities law

Allegiant today announced Rob Goldberg has been promoted to the position of senior vice president / senior counsel. Goldberg specializes in corporate finance and securities law. He joined Allegiant in 2017 as vice president / senior counsel after serving as outside counsel for the company for more than 15 years. He also serves as secretary to the company’s Board of Directors.

“Rob’s decades of experience in the aviation industry, combined with his special expertise in securities law and financing transactions makes him an incredibly valuable member of our team,” said Allegiant President John Redmond. “His work has been integral to Allegiant’s development since the early 2000s, and his expertise and stewardship will continue to serve the company well through our next phase of growth.”

Goldberg has more than 40 years of legal practice experience. Prior to joining Allegiant, he was a shareholder partner in the law firm Ellis Funk, P.C., based in Atlanta, Ga. He had previously practiced with the firm Altman, Kritzer and Levick, P.C. in Atlanta, where he was also a partner. During his career, Goldberg has taken three different airlines public – Atlantic Southeast Airlines in 1982, ValuJet Airlines in 1994, and Allegiant Air in 2006.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Emory University Business School, Goldberg is admitted to the bar in Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada.