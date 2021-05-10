Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Allegiant announces new Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel

31 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Allegiant announces new Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel
Allegiant announces new Senior Vice President / Senior Counsel
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Rob Goldberg promoted to the position of Allegiant’s senior vice president / senior counsel

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Goldberg specializes in corporate finance and securities law
  • Goldberg joined Allegiant in 2017 after serving as outside counsel for over 15 years
  • Goldberg has more than 40 years of legal practice experience

Allegiant today announced Rob Goldberg has been promoted to the position of senior vice president / senior counsel.  Goldberg specializes in corporate finance and securities law. He joined Allegiant in 2017 as vice president / senior counsel after serving as outside counsel for the company for more than 15 years. He also serves as secretary to the company’s Board of Directors.

“Rob’s decades of experience in the aviation industry, combined with his special expertise in securities law and financing transactions makes him an incredibly valuable member of our team,” said Allegiant President John Redmond. “His work has been integral to Allegiant’s development since the early 2000s, and his expertise and stewardship will continue to serve the company well through our next phase of growth.”

Goldberg has more than 40 years of legal practice experience. Prior to joining Allegiant, he was a shareholder partner in the law firm Ellis Funk, P.C., based in Atlanta, Ga. He had previously practiced with the firm Altman, Kritzer and Levick, P.C. in Atlanta, where he was also a partner.  During his career, Goldberg has taken three different airlines public – Atlantic Southeast Airlines in 1982, ValuJet Airlines in 1994, and Allegiant Air in 2006.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Emory University Business School, Goldberg is admitted to the bar in Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada.

You may also like