Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to Key West

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to Key West
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to Key West
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

This summer’s contest is scheduled July 22-24 at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where it began some 40 years ag

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Preliminary rounds are slated for July 22 and 2
  • The winner is to be chosen July 24 from about 24 finalists
  • The “Running of the Bulls,” an offbeat promenade of look-alikes with fake bulls, to be staged July 24 on Key West’s Duval Street

Dozens of stocky, bearded men resembling Ernest Hemingway are to return to Key West for the 2021 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, after the global coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 competition. 

Organizers announced late Friday that this summer’s contest is scheduled July 22-24 at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where it began some 40 years ago. 

Preliminary rounds are slated for July 22 and 23, with a reduced entry field of 35 contestants each night. The winner is to be chosen July 24 from about 24 finalists.

“In (the) past we’ve had upwards of 85 contestants in our preliminary rounds, meaning 85 on Thursday, 85 on Friday,” said Donna Edwards, the competition’s organizer. “We’re limiting the number of contestants at this time; we want to make sure that we’re able to put on a great show and a safe show.”

According to Edwards, the “Running of the Bulls,” an offbeat promenade of look-alikes with fake bulls, is to be staged the afternoon of July 24 on Key West’s Duval Street. 

The Look-Alike Contest is a highlight of Hemingway Days, an annual salute to the literary legend who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

The 2021 festival, set for July 20-25, is to feature other events including the three-day Key West Marlin Tournament, a commemoration of the 122nd anniversary of the author’s July 21 birth, a museum exhibit of rare Hemingway memorabilia, literary readings and presentations, a street fair, a 5k run and paddleboard race, and the announcement of the winner of the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition.

Among the classics Hemingway wrote during his Key West years are “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and “To Have and Have Not.” 

You may also like