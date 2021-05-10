Pegasus Airlines re-connects Budapest Airport with Istanbul, Turkey

The route resumes direct connectivity between Hungary’s capital city and Turkey’s major city which bestrides Europe and Asia, across the Bosphorus Strait

Flights from Budapest to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gӧkçen Airport have returned with Pegasus Airlines. The route resumes direct connectivity between Hungary’s capital city and Turkey’s major city which bestrides Europe and Asia, across the Bosphorus Strait.

The Turkish low-cost carrier will operate the 1,080km link with its fleet of 180-seat A320s, initially twice-weekly as travelers and the business community welcome the relaunch.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airport and it is hugely positive to welcome Pegasus Airlines back to Budapest,” said the spokesperson for Budapest Airport.

“Reinstating the popular Istanbul route will provide business and leisure opportunities, as well as the welcome return of visitors to our beautiful city. Re-opening connectivity, boosting trade and tourism, while providing our customers with more connectivity, convenience and choice is our primary goal.”

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.