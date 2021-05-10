Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Pegasus Airlines re-connects Budapest Airport with Istanbul, Turkey

14 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Pegasus Airlines re-connects Budapest Airport with Istanbul, Turkey
Pegasus Airlines re-connects Budapest Airport with Istanbul, Turkey
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The route resumes direct connectivity between Hungary’s capital city and Turkey’s major city which bestrides Europe and Asia, across the Bosphorus Strait

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Turkish Pegasus Airlines flies back to Budapest Airport
  • Turkish low-cost carrier will operate the 1,080km link with its fleet of 180-seat A320s
  • Initially, Budapest-Istanbul flights will be conducted twice-weekly

Flights from Budapest to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gӧkçen Airport have returned with Pegasus Airlines. The route resumes direct connectivity between Hungary’s capital city and Turkey’s major city which bestrides Europe and Asia, across the Bosphorus Strait.

The Turkish low-cost carrier will operate the 1,080km link with its fleet of 180-seat A320s, initially twice-weekly as travelers and the business community welcome the relaunch.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airport and it is hugely positive to welcome Pegasus Airlines back to Budapest,” said the spokesperson for Budapest Airport.

“Reinstating the popular Istanbul route will provide business and leisure opportunities, as well as the welcome return of visitors to our beautiful city. Re-opening connectivity, boosting trade and tourism, while providing our customers with more connectivity, convenience and choice is our primary goal.”

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.

You may also like