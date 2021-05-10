Auto Draft

Shots fired at YVR. Killed at Vancouver International Airport in BC, Canada

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Shots fired: What happened at YVR (Vancouver International Airport) on Sunday?
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

YVR, the International Airport for Vancouver, Canada was under lockdown after a deadly shooting on Sunday.

  1. A man was shot and killed outside the main terminal at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Sunday afternoon.
  2. B.C. Emergency Health Services said bicycle paramedics at the airport responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m.
  3. Two ambulances were also dispatched to the airport after the shooting, but no one was taken to hospital, according to EHS.

After the entire area surrounding the Vancouver airport was shot down, the airport reopened at 4 p.m. roads had reopened and the Canada Line was running to the airport again.

A manhunt is on the way to find the shooter terrorizing the BC Airport today.

The airport said in a statement on Twitter that it is working with RCMP to respond to an incident that happened outside the main terminal.

YVR “is currently open and safe with restricted access,” according to a tweet.

As they searched for suspects, police ordered a lockdown of “access points” to the area, prompting the closure of multiple Canada Line stations and several main roads into the city where the airport is located.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CTV News the SkyTrain closure was precautionary and referred questions on the incident itself to RCMP.

The Massey Tunnel and other major roads leading into Richmond were also closed to traffic due to a police incident Sunday afternoon, according to DriveBC. 

