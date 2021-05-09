IGLTA and LGBTMPA add Equality to the World Tourism Network (WTN)

The World Tourism Network (WTN) is a network for all members of the travel and tourism industry. WTN now partners with LGBTMPA and IGLTA to lead the network’s Equality Interest Group.

The World Tourism Network is a global initiative of approximately 1500 stakeholders in the global travel and tourism industry in 127 countries, and many more observers. Interest groups are the backbone of WTN to reach out to all sectors in travel and tourism. Adding the LGBTQ Interest Group is an important step for equality. IGLTA and LGBTMPA are the world’s two leading organizations to ensure equality and opportunities for Bi, Lesbian, Gay, Transgender travelers, and industry professionals.

IGLTA was founded in 1983 and is the world’s leading network of LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism businesses. IGLTA provides free travel resources and information while it is continuously working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide. IGLTA’s members include LGBTQ+ friendly accommodations, transport, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media located in over 80 countries.

The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association (LGBTMPA), is the first and only organization solely committed to connecting, advancing, and empowering the LGBT+ meeting professional. While the LGBT community is well known for its inclusive and diverse culture, LGBT MPA provides the opportunity for our unique voices to be uplifted, representing and educating the industry on a broad range of topics pertaining to inclusion and diversity. Our research-driven data provides a more meaningful understanding of our community while sharing best practices for industry leadership.

As a community-based association, with an international membership, LGBTMPA provides exposure across all established meeting sectors. As an inclusive association, IGLTAMPA provides an opportunity for all meeting professionals to be a part of the larger goal of inclusion throughout the industry.

Both IGLTA and LGBTMPA lead the newly formed LGBTQ Interest Group of the World Tourism Network. Anyone joining the interest group is also encouraged to join IGLTA and/or LGBTMPA as a member.

“We’re pleased to welcome IGLTA and LGBTMPA as our latest members, and are looking forward working with both organizations on rebuilding the travel and tourism industry. This is an important step for the World Tourism Network in its mandate to be a n inclusive network for all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry”, said WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz.

World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

World Tourism Network emerged out of the rebuilding.travel discussion. The rebuilding.travel discussion started on March 5, 2020 on the sideline of ITB Berlin. ITB was cancelled, but rebuilding.travel launched at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin. In December rebuilding.travel continued but was structured within a new organization called World Tourism Network (WTN) .

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in 127 countries.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable tourism sector growth and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

It is WTN’s goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform.

WTN provides a valuable political and business voice for small and medium-sized businesses and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.