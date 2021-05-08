Auto Draft

India Sarovar Hotels launches COVID Care Center for the elderly

10 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts in partnership with #iamgurgaon and Emoha Elder Care dedicated to Gurugram a 60-bed COVID Care Center in the Golden Tulip Hotel, Sector 29, Gurugram in India.

  1. This facility is aimed at elders who are COVID positive and are unable to take care of themselves in their homes.
  2. This is a “home” for elders to recover in peace.
  3. Service include dedicated oxygen concentrators, on-site clinical and nursing attention, vitals monitoring, online activities for emotional wellbeing, and most importantly a caring homey atmosphere.

In a time when the pandemic is causing so much stress for our elders, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts hopes this will bring relief and will be a “home” for elders to recover in peace with dedicated oxygen concentrators, on-site clinical and nursing attention, vitals monitoring, online activities for emotional wellbeing, and most importantly a caring homey atmosphere.

This facility is aimed at elders who are COVID positive and are unable to take care of themselves in their homes. The initiative is partnered with Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram for COVID Consultations.

The COVID-19 numbers continue to peak in India every day, as the federal government has ruled out a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation. Though some states have imposed night curfews or partial lockdowns.

