Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda to launch additional Cyprus flights in mid-June

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Pobeda announces air service from Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Perm to Larnaca, Cyprus

  • Flights from Perm to Larnaca will start on June 14
  • First flight from Yekaterinburg is scheduled for June 15
  • First flight from Kazan is scheduled for June 16

Russian budget carrier Pobeda announced that it will will launch service from Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Perm to Larnaca, Cyprus in mid-June.

Ticket sales are already available for purchase on the company’s website, according to Pobeda Airlines statement.

“Flights from Perm to Larnaca will start on June 14. The first flight from Yekaterinburg is scheduled for June 15 and from Kazan – June 16. Flights over the summer season will be made once per week at each destination. Pobeda has not operated flights to Larnaca from these cities before,” the company said.

Earlier, Pobeda also launched weekly flights from Larnaca to Moscow, one per week.

The scheduled air service between Russia and Cyprus is suspended now due to COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines can only make freight and passenger flights with tickets available for sale for specific groups of nationals only. All Russian citizens are now eligible to enter Cyprus but two coronavirus tests are required. Since May 10, everyone vaccinated with Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can arrive at Cyprus without tests.

Pobeda also opened freight and passenger flights to Berlin, Cologne, Gyumri and Riga earlier.

