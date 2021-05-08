Auto Draft

Cracks on high-speed trains cause ‘significant disruption’ of UK rail services

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Train operators have launched snap inspections of their high-speed trains after cracks were found in carriage

  • Passengers have been warned of delays and service cancellations
  • Decision was made after hairline cracks were found during routine maintenance on two Hitachi 800 trains
  • More than 1,000 trains from the GWR and LNER fleets to be inspected

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Hull Trains, the Great Western Railway (GWR) and the TransPennine Express (TPE) have suspended services out of London on Saturday morning. This means that train services are limited between Edinburgh, Newcastle upon Tyne, York, and London.

Train operators have launched snap inspections of their high-speed trains after cracks were found in carriages. Passengers have been warned of delays and service cancellations.

According to local reports, more than 1,000 trains from the GWR and LNER fleets were to be inspected.

GWR warned of “significant disruption,” with other operators issuing similar statements.

GWR and LNER urged commuters to avoid traveling on Saturday due to delays and cancellations. PTE advised against using the Newcastle to Liverpool route, while Hull Trains urged passengers to check their travel schedules. 

The decision was made after hairline cracks were found during routine maintenance on two Hitachi 800 trains. GWR said the cracks were “in areas where the suspension system attaches to the vehicle body.”

“It’s been found in more than one train, but we don’t know exactly how many trains because the fleet is still being inspected,” a GWR spokesperson said.

The operators said that the issue was being investigated by Hitachi, and that once the snap inspections have been carried out, the trains will be back in service as soon as possible.

Last month, GWR took six trains out of service after hairline cracks were discovered. But at the time, the withdrawal did not affect passenger services.

