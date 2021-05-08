Auto Draft

As cases top 1 million, Sweden wonders what went wrong with its ‘COVID strategy’

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Sweden’s Public Health Agency warned that the situation might worsen despite the vaccinations

  • The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 14,158 in Sweden
  • The high death toll is a result of cluster outbreaks at nursing homes
  • Sweden has accelerated its vaccination program in the last few weeks

Sweden has recorded 691,52 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, making it the hardest-hit country in the European Union, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Scandinavian country reported 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of yesterday with 6,526 new cases added in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has reached 14,158 as of yesterday in Sweden since the beginning of the pandemic, according to date published by the country’s Public Health Agency.

Sweden has accelerated its vaccination program in the last few weeks, and yet the national count of COVID-19 cases is believed to top a million, as Sweden may be testing more extensively than other countries, the Swedish Public Health Agency said.

Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of the department of microbiology at the Public Health Agency, admitted the number of infections in Sweden has been underestimated and that one in four Swedes may have antibodies.

Senior citizens have fallen easy victim to the virus, not the least among death cases. Up to date, 9,609 of death cases in Sweden were found in people aged 80 or older, according to data from the Public Health Agency.

The high death toll is a result of cluster outbreaks at nursing homes, especially during the first wave, critics said.

