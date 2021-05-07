Tips for Travel Agencies Setting Up Help Desk Software

Using help desk software is a perfect way of ensuring everyone in your company stays connected and gets the tech support they need.

Look for the Right Features

When searching for help desk software, you’ll want to find something that offers the right features. One thing to look for is mobility and modularity, which will help you effectively. For example, you might choose to get a mobile application program, allowing employees to use the software from any device in any location. It also makes it easier to perform internal operations, even when traveling.

Addressing Tickets

You’ll also want to find software that allows your IT team to process tickets effectively. It should be easy for users to create tickets when they need assistance. Consider adding a knowledge base as well. That way, it will be easy for users to find answers to frequently asked questions. When they are on the app or web portal, they can view these helpful articles. Another thing to look for is a live chat tool. That way, your employees can immediately communicate with the support team. You can set it up so users can communicate this way via an app or a web browser.

The IT team can manage projects and address ticketing issues as well. Consider adding a few channels where tickets can be created. No matter how you choose to go about it, automation should play a significant role. It is possible to configure bot messages to respond to specific events, like notifying someone they had a ticket created.

When using automation, you could add the sender’s name to personalize the employee’s experience. You can then set the automaton to automatically assign the ticket to someone on the team or to a specific group of people. Then the team will be able to communicate with the user or other people on the team, creating threads for this discussion. Creating a thread on the ticket is a great way to discuss the issue without seeing it.

Customization in an Application

You might want to customize the user experience for everyone submitting a ticket and being able to do so will increase user satisfaction. You’ll want to look for a system that lets you configure the interfaces of both outgoing email templates and those in the app. The right solution often enables you to control how automated emails feel and look. Of course, most solutions allow you to customize the working hours, time zones, and other aspects. That way, you can disable or enable any application or component without having to worry about the system’s performance.

Look for a solution that considers the unique aspects of running a travel agency. Some of them can be integrated with other applications, so it is more accessible to the extent of the help desk. With a few ticketing systems, it is possible to combine the project management system and help desk with various enterprise systems.