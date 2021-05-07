Seychelles remains safe amid COVID-19 test complaints

The Seychelles Tourism Board has said that the destination is safe to visit, strongly refuting claims that Seychelles health authority are issuing “false” COVID-19 test results.

Reports alleging Seychelles was giving out “inaccurate” test results appeared in the Israeli press and social media. Seychelles Tourism Board CEO said it would serve no purpose for Seychelles to interfere with the COVID tests. However, Seychelles cannot allow a guest to exit the country if tested positive, which is in compliance to the country and international health and sanitary measures.

Seychelles has categorically refuted the allegations, stressing it is not in the interest of the destination to frustrate its guests upon departure, especially as it needs tourism to rebuild its economy.

The Seychelles Tourism Board’s Chief Executive, Sherin Francis, has said that it would serve no purpose for Seychelles to interfere with the COVID tests as this would directly increase their statistics and reflect negatively on the destination.

“After months of struggling to restart our tourism industry, Seychelles is committed to ensuring that all our guests spend a memorable time on our islands and leave happy at the end of their stay. It would be counterproductive to do otherwise,” she said.