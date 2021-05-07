Auto Draft

Travel to Seychelles uninterrupted despite strict health measures

29 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Travelers’ journeys to the Seychelles continue uninterrupted as more visitors from the world over seek refuge in the spectacular island getaway.

  1. Seychelles currently leads the world chart with the highest vaccinations administered.
  2. Local authorities are urging visitors to follow health and sanitary guidelines in place to ensure their safety throughout their stay.
  3. The destination has recorded over 20,000 visitors, and 7 airlines are currently providing reliable connections to different parts of the world.

The islands remain safe for travel despite a rise in community COVID-19 cases which has prompted tighter health measures this week.

The measures do not in any way affect a visitor’s journey and stay in the destination, which continues to offer everything from fun-filled vacations to idyllic getaways. Tourists have been getting their cameras and flip flops ready, and snorkeling gear out for some real toes-in-the-sand bliss.

The local authorities are nevertheless urging all visitors to follow health and sanitary guidelines in place, to ensure their safety throughout their stay.

Seychelles currently leads the world chart with the highest vaccinations administered, with over 62 percent of all adults having received the two doses of the Sinopharm and Covishield shots.

