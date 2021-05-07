Anguilla announces May 25 border reopening

Anguilla has reduced the quarantine time for fully-vaccinated visitors to the country beginning Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

In light of the successful containment of this recent cluster, and the progressive vaccination program on island, the Government of Anguilla has reduced the quarantine period to seven (7) days for visitors who are fully vaccinated; meaning visitors who have had their last dose of vaccine administered at least three weeks before arrival on island.

“We suffered a temporary setback when we had to close our borders on April 22,” declared the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism, Mrs. Quincia Gumbs-Marie. “We acted swiftly and implemented a number of proactive measures to manage and contain this cluster of infections, along with an expanded vaccination outreach. The result is that we are confident we can now safely reopen while protecting the health of our residents and visitors.”

The previously released measures will remain in place: