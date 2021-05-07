Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Anguilla announces May 25 border reopening

37 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Anguilla updates public health protocols for visitors
Anguilla announces May 25 border reopening
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Anguilla has reduced the quarantine time for fully-vaccinated visitors to the country beginning Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Following a month-long closure due to a COVID-19 cluster of cases, Anguilla is ready to reopen in a week and a half.
  2. The quarantine period for fully-vaccinated travelers has been reduce to 7 days.
  3. Being fully vaccinated is defined as receiving the last dose of the vaccine at least 3 weeks before arrival on the island.

Today the Government of Anguilla announced that the island’s borders will reopen to visitors on May 25, 2021.  This is following a month-long closure for the effective management of a cluster of active COVID-19 cases, identified on April 22.  

In light of the successful containment of this recent cluster, and the progressive vaccination program on island, the Government of Anguilla has reduced the quarantine period to seven (7) days for visitors who are fully vaccinated; meaning visitors who have had their last dose of vaccine administered at least three weeks before arrival on island.   

“We suffered a temporary setback when we had to close our borders on April 22,” declared the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism, Mrs. Quincia Gumbs-Marie. “We acted swiftly and implemented a number of proactive measures to manage and contain this cluster of infections, along with an expanded vaccination outreach.  The result is that we are confident we can now safely reopen while protecting the health of our residents and visitors.”

The previously released measures will remain in place:  

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like