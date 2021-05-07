Premier Private Jets acquires Oakland Air FBO at Oakland County International Airport

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Premier Private Jets acquires Oakland Air FBO at Oakland County International Airport

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Premier Private Jets acquires Oakland Air FBO at Oakland County International Airport
Premier Private Jets acquires Oakland Air FBO at Oakland County International Airport
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The acquisition brings Premier’s charter fleet to 14 and greatly expands their capacity in the maintenance arena

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Oakland Air is a full-service FBO, air charter and certified repair station at Oakland County International Airport
  • The PTK facility will be rebranded Premier Jet Services
  • Premier’s entry into the FBO arena will allow them to better manage fuel purchases and overnight aircraft maintenance needs

Premier Private Jets, a Part 135 air charter company headquartered in Stuart, FL, has acquired Oakland Air, a full-service FBO, air charter and certified repair station at Oakland County International Airport. The acquisition brings Premier’s charter fleet to 14 and greatly expands their capacity in the maintenance arena. The PTK facility will be rebranded Premier Jet Services. 

“We are absolutely thrilled with this major acquisition, the first of many we anticipate happening as we expand Premier’s footprint around the country,” said Josh Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Private Jets. “This acquisition will expand our ‘floating fleet’ of light and medium jets across the entire eastern part of the United States. We believe we can deliver better customer service at lower cost by in-sourcing key functions in our operations, and this is the first of many steps we will be making as we grow this exciting and expanding business model.”

Premier’s entry into the FBO arena will allow them to better manage fuel purchases and overnight aircraft maintenance needs. With aircraft based at strategic locations at airports targeted to business and leisure travel, Premier offers quicker response to customer schedules and offers competitive pricing through cost efficiencies. 

“The Premier Jet Services FBO brand now gives us the opportunity to fully control the customer air charter experience from the ground up,” Birmingham stated. “We expect to acquire additional FBOs and are presently seeking new opportunities.”

In addition to supporting Premier Private Jets operations, the newly-acquired FBO will be expanded to attract private aircraft owners and third-party operators in Pontiac and the surrounding area. The company plans to modernize its passenger terminal facilities at PTK including an all new lobby, complete with a state-of-the-art air filtration system capable of defending against viruses such as COVID-19.  “I’m excited about our plans to build a world-class FBO, complete with  in-flight catering and café kitchen, as well as being the first to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all aircraft using Oakland County International Airport,” Birmingham concluded.

You may also like