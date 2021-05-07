Auto Draft

US Travel: Placing US on UK Amber list does not make any sense

U.K.’s decision to put the United States on their amber status for reopening just isn’t backed by the science

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today’s release of the U.K.’s “traffic light system” for international travel:

“The U.K.’s decision to put the United States on their amber status for reopening just isn’t backed by the science. Putting the U.S. on amber status ignores the scientific data regarding increasing vaccination rates, lower infection rates and that the U.S. has the right strategies in place to mitigate risk.

“The U.S. needs to demonstrate leadership and come to the table with the U.K. and increase dialogue to allow for a reopening of travel with one of our most important international partners.

“The U.S. economy will lose $262 billion and 1.1 million jobs if its borders remain shut, and putting a roadmap and timelines forward to quickly create a U.S.-U.K. travel corridor would be low-risk for both countries and high-reward economically.”

When do the new rules come into force?

From 12.01am on 17 May. Until then people have to carry a declaration form bearing one of a small number of reasonable excuses, including essential work, education, to provide care or attend a funeral or participate in elite sport.

What do the green, amber and red lists mean for travelers?

The color list each country is on will dictate whether and where passengers arriving from them need to quarantine.

People coming from green list countries need a negative pre-departure COVID test, and they will not have to isolate at all upon their return. They will have to take PCR test on day two after their arrival. PCR tests are specified because they are more accurate than lateral flow tests.

Those entering England from amber countries will need a negative pre-departure COVID test, have to isolate at home for 10 days and get a PCR test on days two and eight. They can still use the test-to-release system on day five, a negative test result meaning they can end their quarantine immediately.

Travelers arriving from red list countries will need a negative pre-departure COVID test, undergo managed quarantine at a hotel for 10 days that cannot be cut short, and get a PCR test on days two and eight.

UK government has said people should not travel to amber and red countries for leisure.

