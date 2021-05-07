Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated citizens from going to work

Having received the coronavirus vaccine jab will be a prerequisite for the presence of workers in the workplace for all sector

Saudi authorities recommend citizens to prepare for vaccination

Saudi doctors have administered more than 10 million of vaccine doses to date

Last week, Saudi Arabia decided to ban unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that citizens of the kingdom who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are prohibited from going to work.

“Having received the coronavirus vaccine jab will be a prerequisite for the presence of workers in the workplace for all sectors – public, private and charitable organizations,” announced Saudi authorities. Therefore, the authorities recommend citizens to prepare for vaccination.

The exact date of new rules going into effect has not yet been disclosed yet. The ministry has promised to announce it shortly, as well as to clarify how the rules will upheld.

Late last week, Saudi Arabia decided to ban unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad. From May 17 of this year, only those who have been vaccinated with one or two doses 14 days before the trip will be able to leave the country.

To date, the kingdom’s doctors have injected more than 10 million doses within the Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34 million people.