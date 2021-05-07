Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated citizens from going to work

13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated citizens from going to work
Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated citizens from going to work
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Having received the coronavirus vaccine jab will be a prerequisite for the presence of workers in the workplace for all sector

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Saudi authorities recommend citizens to prepare for vaccination
  • Saudi doctors have administered more than 10 million of vaccine doses to date
  • Last week, Saudi Arabia decided to ban unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that citizens of the kingdom who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are prohibited from going to work.

“Having received the coronavirus vaccine jab will be a prerequisite for the presence of workers in the workplace for all sectors – public, private and charitable organizations,” announced Saudi authorities. Therefore, the authorities recommend citizens to prepare for vaccination.

The exact date of new rules going into effect has not yet been disclosed yet. The ministry has promised to announce it shortly, as well as to clarify how the rules will upheld.

Late last week, Saudi Arabia decided to ban unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad. From May 17 of this year, only those who have been vaccinated with one or two doses 14 days before the trip will be able to leave the country.

To date, the kingdom’s doctors have injected more than 10 million doses within the Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34 million people.

You may also like