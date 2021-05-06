India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 21 million with 412,262 new cases today

COVID-19 numbers continue to peak in India every day, as the federal government has ruled out a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the country’s coronavirus tally surpassed 21 million today as 412,262 new COVID-19 cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours.

This is the second time this month that over 400,000 cases have been registered in a single day.

As many as 3,980 deaths – the greatest daily total so far – were recorded in the country since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 230,168, added the health ministry.

The COVID-19 numbers continue to peak in India every day, as the federal government has ruled out a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation. Though some states have imposed night curfews or partial lockdowns.

India’s capital city of Delhi has been put under a third successive lockdown till May 10. While some school examinations stand cancelled, others have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 20,960 new cases and 311 deaths through Wednesday.

So far as many as 18,063 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi’s health department.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks. In January the number of daily cases in the country had come down to below-10,000.

Indian government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 296 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 296,775,209 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,923,131 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Two types of vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – are being administered to the people in India.

India also received its first doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday.