Sheremetyevo Airport offers special services to WWII survivors during Victory Day celebration

Sheremetyevo terminals will be decorated with traditional symbols of Victory beginning May 6

Employees will decorate their uniforms with symbolic St. George ribbons

On May 9, famous songs of the war years will be played in the terminals

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport will offer special services and privileges to persons who survived the Second World War as part of its celebration of Victory Day. Military veterans, civilian war participants, war workers, siege survivors and concentration camp survivors will receive free admission to the VIP and business lounges, personal escorts and free parking and meals, as will the persons accompanying them.

Sheremetyevo terminals will be decorated with the traditional symbols of Victory beginning May 6 to begin the commemoration, and patriotic videos will be broadcast on hundreds of the airport’s media screens. Employees will decorate their uniforms with symbolic St. George ribbons. On May 9, famous songs of the war years will be played in the terminals as well as congratulations and expressions of gratitude to our ancestors for what they accomplished for future generations.

On May 7 at noon and 2:00 p.m., Terminal B will host the Blue Victory Shawl dance flash mob organized under the auspices of the Russian Land Charity Fund with the participation of Rossiya Airlines. Flight attendants, airline pilots and volunteers will dance a waltz and perform a capella songs of the war years for passengers and guests of the airport. A team of volunteers for the Blue Shawl Women Support and Peace Building program of the Russian Land Foundation will distribute blue shawls to the audience – a symbol of a peaceful sky and female fidelity.

On May 8, the annual SVO motorcycle club’s commemorative race will start from Sheremetyevo Airport. The race, which will be led by M.M. Vasilenko, Director of SVO JSC, is dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. During the race, members of the motorcycle club, who are drawn from among the management and employees of the Sheremetyevo Group of Companies, will visit places of military glory in Moscow Region and lay wreaths at war memorials.

Sheremetyevo also has joined the All-Russian civic and patriotic event “Memorial March Online.” Passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo can learn how to join the All-Russian online march through videos broadcast on media screens in the terminals and at the airport’s landside areas and join the rest of the country in honoring the memory of their brave grandfathers and great-grandfathers – war heroes.