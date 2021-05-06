Auto Draft

Foreign tourism to Spain in March 2021 down 75.5% vs March 2020

by Harry Johnson
In October 2020, Spain reintroduced a heightened state of emergency, which was extended until May 9, 2021

  • Most of foreign visitors to Spain this March came from France
  • Foreigners visiting Spain in March spent €513 million
  • In 2020 about 19 million foreign tourists visited Spain

Spain’s National Statistics Institute announced today that the number of foreign visitors who traveled to Spain in March 2021 amounted to just a little over 490,000, which is 75.5% less than in the same period last year.

Most of foreign visitors to Spain this March came from France (around 110,000 people). The total spending by foreigners visiting Spain in March reached €513 million, down 76.4% from the same month in 2020.

In 2020, due to the blanket lockdowns over the spread of coronavirus having been imposed, about 19 million foreign tourists visited Spain, which is 77.3% less than a year earlier. Tourist spending in Spain in the 12 months of 2020 exceeded €19.7 billion, which is 78.5% less than in 2019.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, more than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the country, and more than 78,700 people have died. At the end of October 2020, the Spanish government reintroduced a heightened state of emergency in the country, which was extended until May 9, 2021.

