African Tourism Board President St.Ange wishes Tanzania and Kenya Presidents fruitful discussions

Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB), has congratulated the Kenya and Tanzania Presidents for the meeting saying African Tourism is stronger when the two East African Countries are geared for closer cooperation.

Kenya and Tanzania are both active members of the African Tourism Board (ATB). A meeting was set up in order to mend and restore the bilateral ties between these two countries. Damages being counted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be more effectively mitigated when Africa moves forward as one.

Both Kenya and Tanzania hold key Tourism USPs (Unique Selling Points) and pushing them forward together makes the post-COVID-19 potential brighter.

St.Ange’s remarks come after the announcement that Tanzania’s new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, was on a 2-day State visit to Kenya on the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 2 countries were seeking to mend and restore bilateral ties.