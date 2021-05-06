Jamaica Knowledge Network forum series to boost readiness for tourism comeback

In anticipation of the tourism sector making a timely comeback, the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies are ramping up efforts to engage and empower stakeholders with the knowledge required to thrive in the post COVID-19 era.

Five-part online forum series aimed at sensitizing public about reopening of Jamaica tourism industry. First forum set for May 7 will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon and will explore the topic, “Tourism Diplomacy – Rebuilding Tourism Safely.” Focus will be on the diverse offerings in the country that appeal to distinct desires of travelers.

To this end, the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), will kick off a five-part online forum series, spearheaded by the Jamaica Knowledge Network, beginning on Friday, May 7, 2021. The series is aimed at sensitizing the public about a range of tourism related topics directly linked to the reopening of Jamaica’s tourism industry, such as the tourism supply chain.

“The series is helping to build capacity. Some of Jamaica’s inherent gems are yet to be fully leveraged and it is in these kinds of sessions that we are able to explore, collaborate and bring stakeholders together in a think tank setting, to share information that each tourism partner can build on and make progress, in particular areas of interest that they are seeking to develop,” explains Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

“The thought behind it is providing a diversity of offerings here in Jamaica that appeals to the distinct desires of travelers and fostering the growth of the tourism knowledge economy,” he adds.