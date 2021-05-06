Auto Draft

What’s new in the Islands of The Bahamas in May

9 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
What's new in The Bahamas in May
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Islands of The Bahamas await travelers who are ready to plan their summer vacations. Those wishing to visit the idyllic sandy beaches and irresistible blue waters of the islands are sure to find the paradise experience of their dreams in The Bahamas.

  1. A virtual program brings travelers People-to-People, connecting them with locals.
  2. Beachfront resort just 50 miles off the coast of Florida will officially debut its newest private beach, Resorts World Bimini Beach.
  3. Sugar Factory restaurant opens new location set inside Baha Mar on the island of New Providence.

NEWS

People-to-People Goes Virtual – The beloved People-to-People program that has been connecting visitors with locals through customized experiences for the past 45 years, is making its way directly into the homes and screens of wanderlusters. The virtual program offers five free virtual session themes with local ambassadors in The Bahamas. To book an unforgettable Virtual People-to-People Experience, head to: https://www.bahamas.com/plan-your-trip/people-to-people

Increased Airlift to The Bahamas – American Airlines announced direct flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) beginning June 5, 2021. Frontier Airlines has also announced that direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Nassau (NAS) will be available four times a week starting July 2021.

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Reopens – Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach located in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island is welcoming guests back starting this month. The all-inclusive resort boasts an oceanfront pool, watersports, 4,000 feet of beautiful white-sand beaches, ocean view rooms and more.

Resorts World Bimini’s New Beach Destination – The beachfront resort just 50 miles off the coast of Florida will officially debut its newest private beach, Resorts World Bimini Beach, on May 14, 2021. The new addition features two lagoon pools, hammocks, oceanfront and poolside private cabanas, two bars, ocean view dining and much more.

