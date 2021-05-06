Auto Draft

Volaris: 107% of 2019 capacity with 82% load factor in April 2021

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Volaris is gradually seeing a better booking trend as customers make plans for spring and summer travel

  • In the domestic Mexican market, demand continued to recover
  • International capacity decreased 16.7% versus April 2019
  • Volaris transported 1.9 million passengers in April 2021

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports April 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In the domestic Mexican market, demand continued to recover, and we capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, ending the month with 17.8% more ASMs (Available Seat Miles) than in April 2019. International capacity decreased 16.7% versus April 2019, as a result of COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Total capacity for the month of April measured by ASMs was 107.3% of the same month in 2019. Demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) was 104.6% as compared to the same month in 2019. Volaris transported 1.9 million passengers in April 2021, 3.3% higher than April 2019, and the booked load factor was 82.4%.

Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for April 2021, said: “Our recovery was sustained in April and we believe there is room for improvement in the trans-border US market during the following months. We are gradually seeing a better booking trend as customers make plans for spring and summer travel, especially in our core VFR and leisure segments.”

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects to operate approximately 110% of the 2019 second quarter capacity. 

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month of April 2021.

April 2020

Variation		April 2019

Variation		YTD April 2021YTD April 2020

Variation		YTD April 2019

Variation
RPMs (in millions, scheduled &

charter)





Domestic1,423425.5%13.1%4,67919.0%0.7%
International409748.7%-17.1%1,355-12.8%-26.8%
Total1,832474.4%4.6%6,03410.0%-7.1%
ASMs (in millions, scheduled &

charter)





Domestic1,701480.2%17.8%5,73926.2%6.0%
International523627.6%-16.7%1,865-2.6%-21.0%
Total2,224509.2%7.3%7,60417.7%-2.2%
Load Factor (in %, scheduled,

RPMs/ASMs)





Domestic83.7%(8.7) pp(3.5) pp81.5%(4.9) pp(4.2) pp
International78.3%11.2 pp(0.4) pp72.7%(8.5) pp(5.9) pp
Total82.4%(5.0) pp(2.2) pp79.4%(5.5) pp(4.2) pp
Passengers (in thousands,

scheduled & charter)





Domestic1,606478.8%6.7%5,20315.4%-5.5%
International306952.0%-11.7%981-8.9%-24.9%
Total1,912523.8%3.3%6,18310.7%-9.2%

