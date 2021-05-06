Sandals Resorts and ASTA reveal key travel trends ahead of summer rush

Auto Draft

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
In celebration of National Travel Advisor Day, Sandals® Resorts partnered on a research study with the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to examine travelers’ attitudes and behaviors ahead of the expected rush on summer travel.

  1. Key insights are provided on travel advisor usage and explores destinations, trends, and travel preferences.
  2. The research highlights the importance of trusted advice going hand in hand with trusted brands.
  3. The information focuses on the changing landscape for travel with an eye towards helping advisors understand the importance of their role as client advocates.

The study, the first joint research project between Sandals Resorts and ASTA, provides key insights on travel advisor usage and explores destinations, trends, and travel preferences.

“Travelers are eager to make up for missed moments and get back to the fun of dreaming about and finally, taking their vacations. This research highlights the importance of trusted advice going hand in hand with trusted brands as part of their travel planning journey,” said Sandals Resorts Executive Vice President Global Sales & Industry Relationships Gary Sadler. “Expertise matters. We have long celebrated these pros whose guidance makes travel and traveling simply better, especially today.”

“Thanks to our partners at Sandals Resorts, this year we have good news to celebrate on National Travel Advisor Day,” said Zane Kerby, President & CEO of ASTA. “This research focuses on the changing landscape for travel with an eye towards helping advisors understand the importance of their role as advocates for their clients. The good news for travel advisors is that we’re seeing a strong increase in overall demand for travel and as a result – travelers are turning to the experts for advice.”

