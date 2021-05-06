Established charter airline rebrands to European Air Charter

A new name for the established holiday airline Bulgarian Air Charter: 21 years after founding the airline will continue its operation as European Air Charter. After the official name change of the joint-stock company based in Sofia (Bulgaria) in January this year, the new brand is now starting to get introduced.

“The new name is a clear commitment to the European flight market, which we serve with great care and passion,” says CEO Apik Garabedian. European Air Charter flies to more than 50 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Traditionally, the focus in operations has been on the Bulgarian holiday destinations Varna and Burgas. In addition, the airline is increasingly flying to holiday destinations in other European countries.

European Air Charter currently has a fleet of 14 Airbus A320 and McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft. With a punctuality of more than 99 percent on flights to Bulgaria in 2019 and 2020, European Air Charter is one of the most punctual airlines in Europe. The group’s own maintenance in Sofia works according to the highest international safety standards and is maintaining machines of other airlines as well.

The airline works with leading European tour operators such as TUI, DER Touristik/Exim, FTI and is represented by International Carrier Consult (ICC) as General Sales Agent.

“European Air Charter has been an important pillar in the European holiday flight market even under his old brand,” says ICC Managing Director Merlin Schmischke. The airline stands for high reliability and flexibility in operations and is an recognized alternative in the charter business for tour operators mainly in Central and Eastern Europe.

Ready for recovery in tour operator business

European Air Charter and ICC now want to jointly expand their international business. “We are preparing for a rapid recovery in the travel business in Europe,” says Schmischke. Depending on the further development of the pandemic, there could even be a lack of capacity in the holiday airline in the second half of the year.

European Air Charter has prepared itself well for the vitalization of the travel business, with maximum security in maintenance and operation but also with the greatest possible flexibility in flight planning. The resumption of the holiday flight is scheduled for the beginning of July.

About European Air Charter

European Air Charter specializes in holiday flights in Europe and works closely with tour operators. The company, headquartered in Sofia (Bulgaria), was founded in 2000 and since then has been connecting holiday destinations primarily in Eastern Europe and beyond with source markets in Central Europe. European Air Charter currently has a fleet of six Airbus A320 and eight McDonnell Douglas MD-82.